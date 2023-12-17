Arshdeep, Avesh on fire as India crush Proteas in 1st ODI

Pace bowlers Arshdeep Singh and Avesh Khan set up a convincing eight-wicket win for India in the first one-day international against South Africa at the Wanderers Stadium on Sunday.

Left-armer Arshdeep took five for 37 and Avesh claimed four for 27 as South Africa crashed to 116 all out.

New cap Sai Sudharsan and Shreyas Iyer hit half-centuries as India needed just 16.4 overs to reach the target.

Indian captain KL Rahul said he had expected India's spinners to play a prominent role on the same pitch on which spin had prevailed in a Twenty20 international on Thursday.

