Pakistan includes recovering Shaheen in T20 World Cup squad

Pakistan selectors Thursday included recovering paceman Shaheen Shah Afridi, but batsman Fakhar Zaman could only find a place in the reserves for the Twenty20 World Cup in Australia next month.

Shaheen, 22, injured his knee while fielding during the first Test in Sri Lanka in July and missed the Asia Cup earlier this month.

The lanky left-arm paceman will also miss the seven-match T20I series against England starting in Karachi from 20 September but chief selector Mohammad Wasim said his injury is being monitored.