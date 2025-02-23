England-born Inglis relishes ‘special’ century for Australia

On Saturday the 29-year-old smashed an unbeaten maiden ODI hundred against the country of his birth to help Australia to a record Champions Trophy chase of 352 runs and a five-wicket win in Lahore.

Inglis cracked a 86-ball 120 which overshadowed England opener Ben Duckett’s knock of 165, the highest individual score in Champions Trophy history.

Asked if he still supports England, Inglis replied: “Those days are long gone, I think. But I still support (Mancheser) City in football.

“I’ve already had a few messages from England, so that’s been nice.”

On making a century, he added: “I think it’s really special. It doesn’t matter who it’s against. I think, like I said before, it’s a really tight, quick tournament. You’ve got to be right on it from the first game.

“So, I think that’s probably the most pleasing thing, to get a win on the board in game one.”

Inglis brought Australia’s tough chase back on track from a precarious 136-4 with a fifth-wicket stand of 146 with Alex Carey who made a solid 63-ball 69.