Asalanka heroics power Sri Lanka to 49-run win over Australia

Sri Lanka pulled off a stunning comeback against world champions Australia to clinch a 49-run victory in the first one-day international on Wednesday after a century by captain Charith Asalanka.

Defending a modest target of 215, Sri Lanka bowled out the visitors for 165 inside 34 overs to take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.

Asalanka smashed a career-best 127 before chipping in with the crucial wicket of Alex Carey, while Maheesh Theekshana took 4-40 to help scuttle Australia's chase.

"Really pleased with the knock," Asalanka said. "It wasn't easy batting out there... Had to settle in and then batting with the tail had to take a few risks, and glad it all paid off."

Opting to bat first, Sri Lanka found themselves in dire straits at 133-8 in the 33rd over, with Australia's four-pronged pace attack running riot.

Asalanka's strike rate was just shy of a run a ball and included 14 fours and five sixes.