Conway, Latham lead New Zealand reply after Pakistan pile on 438

Devon Conway and Tom Latham forged an unbroken opening partnership of 165 to lead New Zealand's robust reply to Pakistan's first-innings 438 in the opening Test in Karachi on Tuesday.

Conway was batting on 82 having completed 1,000 Test runs in 19 innings, the fastest by a New Zealand batsman.

Latham was on 78 with New Zealand, who scored at three-and-a-half runs an over, still 273 behind.