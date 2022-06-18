Karthik leads India to level T20 series at 2-2 against South Africa

Batsman Dinesh Karthik on Friday once again reminded selectors of his Twenty20 World Cup target as he led India to a series-levelling 82-run victory over South Africa in the fourth match.

The 37-year-old Karthik smashed 55 off 27 deliveries to guide India to 169-6, a total their bowlers defended by dismissing South Africa for just 87 and level the five-match series at 2-2 in Rajkot.

The Proteas slipped to their lowest ever T20 total, two runs fewer than their 89 all-out against Australia at Johannesburg in 2020.

Fast bowler Avesh Khan returned his T20 best figures of 4-18 as the hosts defended their total with ease for the second time in a row with the series decider on Sunday in Bangalore.