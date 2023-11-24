‘Now we know our duty’

You have been playing in the Bangladesh team since 2015. Do you think you are at the peak of your career?

Yes. Everyone tries to make some contribution from the beginning for the side. Experience teaches you to do so on a regular basis. Perhaps that is happening now. The most important thing is, now the team is winning. If the team wins along with the personal performances, then one feels the true satisfaction. We want to take the Bangladesh side to a good position. My target is to make sure everyone says that I had some contribution in that journey.