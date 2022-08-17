Bangladesh to play 50 matches in First Women's FTP

Bangladesh women's cricket team got a total of 50 matches in two formats of cricket-ODI and T20 as the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced the first women's Future Tours Programme (FTP) on Tuesday, reports BSS.

The FTP contains a total of 301 international matches between 2022 and 2025. The cycle has already begun - in May this year - and runs until the conclusion of the ODI World Cup in 2025.

The calendar for women's cricket in the three-year cycle comprises seven Tests, 159 T20Is and 135 ODIs, which include fixtures for the 2022-25 ICC Women's Championship, the qualification pathway for the next ODI World Cup in India.