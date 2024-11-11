Najmul to lead Bangladesh in West Indies Tests

Bangladesh's Test performance was lacklustre against South Africa, who in October thrashed them by an innings and 273 runs inside three days in the second Test at Chattogram, sweeping the series 2-0.

But Najmul and his team have levelled the three-match ODI series against Afghanistan in Sharjah, with the series finale on Monday.

The first Test against the West Indies gets underway on 22 November in Antigua, with the second match starting 30 November in Jamaica.