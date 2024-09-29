Cricket

Wet outfield delays 3rd day of India-Bangladesh Test

AFP
Kanpur, India
Groundstaff inspect the field as rain delays the start of the second day play of the second Test cricket match between India and Bangladesh at the Green Park Cricket Stadium in Kanpur on 28 September, 2024.AFP

Overnight rain delayed the start on the third day of the weather-hit second Test between India and Bangladesh in Kanpur on Sunday.

The second day's play was called off Saturday without a ball being bowled.

Bangladesh are 107-3 after beng asked to bat, with only 35 overs possible on the opening day.

Umpires scheduled an inspection at 10am (0430 GMT) with groundstaff working to dry the outfield.

When bad light took the players off the ground, nine overs after lunch on Friday, Mominul Haque was unbeaten on 40 and Mushfiqur Rahim was on six.

India lead the two-match series 1-0 after they won the opener in Chennai by 280 runs.

