Kane Williamson returns from injury to captain New Zealand at World Cup

New Zealand’s hopes for the ICC World Cup received a boost Tuesday, with Kane Williamson set to captain the Black Caps despite still recovering from a serious knee injury.

Williamson has scored more than 6,500 runs in one-day international cricket and led New Zealand in their nail-biting defeat by England in the 2019 World Cup final.

The star batter has been sidelined since April after surgery to repair torn ligaments in his right knee suffered while playing for Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League.