Nigar ‘110 pc confident’ of retaining Asia Cup

The tag of defending champions could become added pressure for the team.
But Nigar, who led the team to their hattrick trophy in the ICC T20 World Cup qualifier earlier this month in the UAE, set her sights on retaining the trophy and in the process boosting the team’s ranking in the format.
“We are defending champions in the Asia Cup. So our target must be to win the tournament,” Nigar told the media at the airport upon the team’s return from Abu Dhabi.
“By winning matches we can advance in the rankings and then we will not have to play qualifiers next time,” she added.
Bangladesh became champions in T20 qualifiers by beating Ireland in the final.
But the team can’t be in celebration mood as they have to shift their attention to the Asia Cup, which commence on 1 October.
India, who are fresh of winning their first bilateral series in English soil, will be Bangladesh’s main contender in the tournament.
Nigar, however, believes that Bangladesh is edging ahead as they will in home soil.
“Since the game is at home, we should put ourselves in front. I think the biggest motivation is that we have qualified for the World Cup, which is motivating the whole team,” said the wicketkeeper-batter.
“There are many in our team who have played in the Asia Cup. So everyone is experienced. And we are 110 per cent confident of retaining the title because we are playing at home and the team is in a good position,” said the confident Bangladesh captain.
All the matches of the tournament will be held in Sylhet. Nine matches will be played at Outer Cricket Stadium in Sylhet. The remaining 15 matches will be played at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.
The seven participating teams will face each other in the T20 format tournament. The curtain will come down on 15 October with the final.
Bangladesh women’s team did not lose a single match in the T20 World Cup Qualifiers, which Nigar feels is the ideal preparation for the team.
“I would say it was the best preparation for us, because there is no better preparation than playing matches. Since we have been playing in this format, it will help us a lot in the Asia Cup. If we get the team combination right in the Asia Cup and play as a team, I think we will get a good result in the Asia Cup.”
Bangladesh Squad: Nigar Sultana (c), Shamima Sultana, Fargana Hoque, Rumana Ahmed, Ritu Moni, Lata Mondol, Salma Khatun, Sobhana Mostary, Nahida Akter, Murshida Khatun, Jahanara Alam, Fahima Khatun, Shanjida Akther, Fariha Islam and Sohely Akter
Stand by: Marufa Akther, Sharmin Akter Supta, Nuzhat Tasnia and Rabeya Khan