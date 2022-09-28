Nigar ‘110 pc confident’ of retaining Asia Cup

Bangladesh became champions in T20 qualifiers by beating Ireland in the final.

But the team can’t be in celebration mood as they have to shift their attention to the Asia Cup, which commence on 1 October.

India, who are fresh of winning their first bilateral series in English soil, will be Bangladesh’s main contender in the tournament.

Nigar, however, believes that Bangladesh is edging ahead as they will in home soil.

“Since the game is at home, we should put ourselves in front. I think the biggest motivation is that we have qualified for the World Cup, which is motivating the whole team,” said the wicketkeeper-batter.