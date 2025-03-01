England white-ball captain Buttler resigns

Jos Buttler said on Friday he is to step down as England's white-ball captain after a disastrous Champions Trophy campaign ended with them failing to reach the semi-finals.

"I'm going to stand down as England captain, it's the right decision for me and the team," the 34-year-old said at a press conference.

"And hopefully somebody else can come in and work closely alongside (Brendon McCullum) to take the team back to where it needs to be."

Buttler said: "It was quite clear that this tournament was going to be important results-wise for my captaincy" and felt he had "reached the end of the road".

England have lost 15 of their last 21 one-day internationals.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said Buttler "will continue to make himself available for selection" as a player.