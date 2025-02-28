England's limp Champions Trophy exit underlines sharp decline

England's sorry exit from the Champions Trophy following defeat against Afghanistan is painful proof of the end of an era for the former kings of white-ball cricket.

Jos Buttler's men travelled to the 2023 World Cup in India as double world champions following their success at the 2019 50-over tournament and at the T20 World Cup in 2022.

England limped home from the tournament in India with just three wins in nine games.

They were only marginally better in last year's T20 World Cup in West Indies and the United States before being hammered in the semi-finals by eventual champions India.

The ongoing Champions Trophy in Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates provided a chance for redemption but defeats against Australia and Afghanistan have ended their interest in the tournament, with a game against South Africa still to come.