Bangladesh target good result against New Zealand

Bangladesh had contrasting fortunes in the first two matches of the ongoing World Cup but they are keen to move forward and clinch a positive result against in-form New Zealand in their third match of the tournament on Friday.

The match will commence at 2:30 pm Bangladesh standard time at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Bangladesh won their first match against Afghanistan by six wickets thanks to spinners but they conceded a heavy 137-run defeat against England that must have dented their confidence.

On the other hand, New Zealand, the finalists of the two previous editions, are in high flying mood as they decimated defending champions England in the first match before picking up an easy victory against Netherlands.