KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer return in Indian squad for Asia Cup

Indian seniors KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer have returned from their injuries to make the Asia Cup squad on Monday as the cricketing powerhouse fine tune for the upcoming ICC World Cup.

Both Rahul, who still carries a niggle, and Iyer made the 17-member squad, led by Rohit Sharma, for the six-nation Asia Cup in Sri Lanka and Pakistan beginning on 30 August.

“Shreyas has been declared completely fit. Rahul, not his original injury but there’s a niggle, which is why Sanju (Samson) is travelling (as reserve),” chief selector Ajit Agarkar told reporters in New Delhi.

“We’ll get a report from the physio at some stage but we all expect him (Rahul) to be fit. If not at the start, by the second or third game, but he’s on track.”