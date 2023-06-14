Afghanistan invite Bangladesh to bat

Afghanistan captain Hashmatullah Shahidi won the toss and decided to bowl first in the one-off Test against hosts Bangladesh at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka, on Wednesday.

“We will bowl first as it’s a fresh wicket and it’s been raining for the last week. We’ll do our best with the ball in the first session,” said Hashmatullah Shahidi.

Recalling Afghanistan’s Test win over Bangladesh, he said, “We are excited and confident as we won last time. We'll try to start positively.”