Afghanistan invite Bangladesh to bat

Afghanistan captain Hashmatullah Shahidi won the toss and decided to bowl first in the one-off Test against hosts Bangladesh at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka, on Wednesday.
“We will bowl first as it’s a fresh wicket and it’s been raining for the last week. We’ll do our best with the ball in the first session,” said Hashmatullah Shahidi.
Recalling Afghanistan’s Test win over Bangladesh, he said, “We are excited and confident as we won last time. We'll try to start positively.”
Hashmatullah Shahidi also rued the absence of Rashid Khan in the match.
The visitors have fielded two seamers and spinners, with one allrounder.
Liton Das, who is making debut as Bangladesh captain, said he would have chosen to bowl first as well.
“I was surprised when I got to my cap, now I feel pride to be captain. More responsibility won’t affect my performances,” he said.
Bangladesh is playing the Test without big guns Tamim Iqbal and Shakib Al Hasan. Both Mahmudul Hasan and Zakir Hasan made a come back into the team.
Teams
Bangladesh: Zakir Hasan, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das (capt & wk), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Ebadot Hossain
Afghanistan: Ibrahim Zadran, Abdul Malik, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (capt), Nasir Jamal, Karim Janat, Afsar Zazai (wk), Amir Hamza, Zahir Khan, Nijat Masood, Yamin Ahmadzai