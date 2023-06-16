England’s ‘Bazball’ revolution faces ultimate test in Ashes

Can England regain the Ashes playing their ultra-aggressive “Bazball” brand of cricket or will they come unstuck against battle-hardened Australia?

The answer will come over the coming weeks, starting with the first Test of a hotly anticipated five-match series at Edgbaston today (Friday).

England have forced the rest of the world to sit up and take notice, with 11 wins in 13 Tests since captain Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum joined forces last year.