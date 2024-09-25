England introduce equal starting pay to men, women across professional domestic cricket from 2025

England will offer equal starting salaries to men and women across professional domestic cricket from next year, the country's cricket board (ECB) said on Tuesday.

The equal pay will apply to the players at both 'Rookie' and 'Senior Pro' levels, the ECB said.

Rookie level has been introduced into the women's game for the first time and will serve as a player's first professional contract while the Senior Pro level is for the established players in first teams.