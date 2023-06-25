Next edition of BPL to be held after general election

The upcoming season of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) will be held after the general election of Bangladesh, scheduled for December 2023 or early 2024, according to Ismail Haider Mallick, the member secretary of the BPL governing body, who revealed the decision on Saturday.
Previously, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) had announced that the BPL would commence on 6 January 2024. However, due to the uncertainty surrounding the election date, a reevaluation of the BPL schedule may be necessary, as emphasised by Ismail in his media statement on Saturday.
“We have to complete the BPL by February, as we have a series against Sri Lanka thereafter,” he stated.
He further mentioned that the player draft for the upcoming season of the BPL is scheduled for September.
In the previous BPL season, the governing body was unable to secure Decision Review System (DRS) for the whole tournament. However for the forthcoming season, the board has reached an agreement with a firm for the technology.
“Unlike last season, where we implemented the DRS only in the final few matches, this year we will have it from the first match. The board has signed a three-year agreement for this service, mediated by the ICC,” he confirmed.
With the upcoming season, the BPL, the most popular domestic cricket event in Bangladesh, is set to hit the 10-season mark.