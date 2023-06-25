Next edition of BPL to be held after general election

The upcoming season of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) will be held after the general election of Bangladesh, scheduled for December 2023 or early 2024, according to Ismail Haider Mallick, the member secretary of the BPL governing body, who revealed the decision on Saturday.

Previously, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) had announced that the BPL would commence on 6 January 2024. However, due to the uncertainty surrounding the election date, a reevaluation of the BPL schedule may be necessary, as emphasised by Ismail in his media statement on Saturday.