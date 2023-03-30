We want to be a great T20 side: Shakib Al Hasan

Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan believes his side is on the right track to be a great side in the T20 cricket, a format in which they were termed as a vulnerable team even just a few weeks ago, reports BSS.

However, things have changed dynamically after they whitewashed England in three-match series. They followed that historical feat with another series victory against Ireland and in some style, something which was beyond the imagination of many.

The two victories in those two matches, hit by rain, saw a number of records break as Bangladesh simply demolished Ireland.