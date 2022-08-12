Shakib, when will it be enough?

However, there was a loophole. Shakib became an ambassador for a website called Betwinner news, which claims to be a sports news website. It’s probably the only website in the world which contains a message written in red at the very top of its homepage, claiming this website has no relation to betting. This is sure to remind readers of the proverb, ‘A guilty mind is always suspicious’.
It’s compulsory for cricketers to take permission from the BCB before signing an agreement with any organisation. Shakib paid no heed to this rule. Because he already knew, that the BCB will never approve it. In the past also, Shakib had breached the disciplinary code. He was suspended multiple times and gone unscathed at other times. This time too, he was probably hoping for the second outcome.
But on this occasion, BCB took a stern stance from the start. For this, the BCB deserves appreciation. But the BCB too had no other option than to take a strict stance. According to the BCB, ICC and Bangladesh law, a cricketer being involved with a betting organisation is a punishable offence. Now the question is, didn’t Shakib know about this?
There is no way Shakib didn’t know about this. He has been playing international cricket for over 16 years. Shakib is well aware of the dark side of cricket. Whatever Shakib has done, he has done it knowingly.
It’s puzzling to me when I think about it. Him getting banned for one year for not disclosing match-fixing approaches happened not too long ago. It remains a huge blot in Shakib’s glorious career. After that, Shakib should keep as much distance as possible from things related to betting and fixing that can cause even the slightest of controversies. But Shakib, you still prioritised cash over everything else!
By telling Shakib to choose either Betwinner or Bangladesh cricket, BCB president Nazmul Hassan sent the correct message. That’s why Shakib, who was adamant at first, was forced to make a U-turn and has promised to cut ties with Betwinner.
But the question I’m struggling to erase from my mind is why Shakib had to be forced to do this. Not just Bangladesh cricket, Shakib is arguably the biggest star in the history of the country’s sports. He is a role model for countless teens and youths. Shakib has been enjoying the many perks of his stardom, but with it, there are some responsibilities too, why doesn’t he keep that in mind?
When did Shakib choose to start his newest controversy? When the BCB has already made him the Test captain and has nearly finalised his return as the Twenty20 team’s skipper. At such a juncture, Shakib signed a deal with a betting organisation, which is not only unlawful but also morally reprehensible.
He is still the Test captain, the BCB is also considering him seriously as the T20 skipper. But should Shakib still be instated as captain after such an incident - this question naturally arises.
In an interview with Prothom Alo, the BCB president said Shakib will be kept under strict supervision in the future. What does that do to Shakib’s reputation? Shakib is not just any other cricketer, he is Bangladesh cricket’s poster boy and its biggest representative. Hasn’t Shakib’s latest debacle also tainted Bangladesh's image in the cricketing world!
*This appeared in the print and online edition of Prothom Alo and has been rewritten for the English edition by Ashfaq-Ul-Alam Niloy