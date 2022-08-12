Shakib, when will it be enough?

He is the greatest ever player in the history of Bangladesh cricket, he has hardly any competition for the title. His name is etched in pages after pages in the record book. Outside of batting-bowling, Shakib Al Hasan also has another ‘record’ which he achieved a long time ago. Record of controversies!

His latest controversy row is ongoing. At the centre of this fresh debacle are betting and cricket-gambling. Even a week ago, the name ‘Betwinner’ was largely unheard of in Bangladesh. Thanks to Shakib, now almost everyone knows of it. The fact that Betwinner is a betting and casino website is also perhaps, no longer unknown to anyone. Betting is banned in Bangladesh. Still, Shakib signed a deal to be this betting website’s ambassador and announced it on his Facebook page.