Asia Cup: Shakib to be dropped if fails to cut ties with Betwinner

Shakib Al Hasan would be dropped from Bangladesh squad for Asia Cup if he doesn’t pull out of his agreement with Betwinner news, a sister concern of a betting organisation.

BCB chief Nazmul Hasan gave this indication after a meeting of board officials on Thursday.

The board in a letter had asked Shakib to sever ties with Betwinner news. The BCB said Shakib would have to confirm them after pulling out of the agreement with the betting-related organisation. Although the deadline set by the BCB had already expired, the star all-rounder is yet to reply to the letter.

Due to uncertainty over the issue, BCB failed to announce Bangladesh’s Asia Cup squad even today.