Asia Cup: Shakib to be dropped if fails to cut ties with Betwinner

The squad for Asia Cup is likely to be announced tomorrow if Shakib replies to the letter by today, Thursday.
“We have no scope to give a second thought here. The board has remained firm in its stance. I have said earlier that we would have zero tolerance (over the issue),” the BCB president reiterated the board's firm stance over the issue after the meeting.
He said if Shakib opted to go on with his agreement with Betwinner, he would not be considered for the squad let alone for captaincy.
“He cannot have any sort of involvement (with betwinner). He has to leave the agreement completely. Otherwise, he would not be included in the squad, let alone handed over captaincy. Nothing to discuss over this matter as we have already taken a decision. This is very clear.” Nazmul Hasan said.
According to the BCB's regulations, no player can partner with an organisation whose business is related to tobacco, alcohol or betting.
Shakib recently posted an image of himself on his social media page wearing a jersey of Betwinner News.
Every player needs to take the permission of the board before partnering with any organisation as an ambassador as per the BCB's regulation. But Shakib did not do so while teaming up with Betwinner News.