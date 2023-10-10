Cricket set for shot at Olympic glory

Cricket's long Olympic exile could finally come to an end this week when Games chiefs meet in Mumbai to finalise the programme for Los Angeles 2028.

Twenty-eight sports are already confirmed on the schedule but cricket was one of five new sports formally proposed for inclusion by organisers for the Games on Monday.

The International Cricket Council's proposal is for men's and women's Twenty20 competitions -- the shortest form of the international game.

"We are delighted that LA28 have recommended cricket for inclusion in the Olympics," ICC chairman Greg Barclay said.

"Whilst this is not the final decision, it is a very significant landmark towards seeing cricket at the Olympics for the first time in more than a century."