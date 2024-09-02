Rain halts Bangladesh victory bid after Hasan, Nahid demolish Pakistan

Pacemen Hasan Mahmud and Nahid Rana shared nine wickets on Monday to set Bangladesh on course for victory over Pakistan before rain stopped play on the fourth day of the second Test.

Hasan took 5-43 while Nahid added 4-44 -- both career-best figures -- in dismissing Pakistan for 172 in their second innings and giving the visitors a target of 185 to secure a 2-0 series win in Rawalpindi.

Openers Zakir Hasan and Shadman Islam raced to 42 without loss -- with Zakir hitting two sixes and two boundaries -- before rain clouds gathered and bad light suspended play one over after the tea break.