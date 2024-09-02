Bangladesh 37-0 at tea in chase of 185 against Pakistan

Bangladesh lead the two-match series 1-0 after winning the first Test, also in Rawalpindi, last week.

At the break, openers Zakir Hasan and Shadman Islam were at the crease with 27 and eight respectively, reducing the target to 148 with a session and a full day’s play left.

Pakistan had been 117-6 at lunch with Mohammad Rizwan and Salman Agha fighting to save the hosts’ blushes, before Hasan ended their 55-run stand with two quick wickets.

He had Rizwan caught behind for 43 and next ball had Mohammad Ali caught in the slip to leave Pakistan at 136-8.