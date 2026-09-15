Asif Nazrul says World Cup withdrawal was mainly his decision

Explaining the background to the decision, Asif Nazrul wrote, “The incident began with Mustafiz being humiliatingly dropped from the IPL on the instructions of the Indian cricket board under pressure from Hindu extremists. Immediately afterwards, we expressed our reluctance to travel to India for the World Cup, citing concerns over security and protesting the humiliation of Bangladesh.”

Citing an ICC report to support his concerns, he further wrote, “The ICC’s first report itself acknowledged that our concerns were not unfounded. It mentioned three reasons for security concerns in India: if Mustafiz was in the World Cup squad, if Bangladeshi supporters were allowed to move around freely, and given the situation in Bangladesh ahead of the election. BBC Bangla also published an exact Bengali translation of that report. Given this situation, why would we go to India to play?”

Referring to efforts to play the World Cup at another venue, the former adviser said, “We made many attempts to play the World Cup at another venue. We also received support from some countries. But perhaps because of Indian dominance under the leadership of the ICC, it ultimately did not happen. Most importantly, there was no communication from the Indian authorities about bringing us to India to play.”