Duckett strengthens England’s grip after Broad strikes against Ireland

Ben Duckett’s dashing unbeaten fifty took England to within sight of a first-innings lead over Ireland on the opening day of their Ashes warm-up Test at Lord’s on Thursday.
England were 152-1 in reply to Ireland’s 172 all out at stumps in a Test being played over four days rather than the standard five.
Left-hander Duckett, in his first Test innings in England, was 60 not out.
Together with Zak Crawley (56), he shared an opening stand of 109 on a sunny afternoon at the ‘Home of Cricket’.
Crawley’s 50 came from a mere 39 balls and included 10 fours as England lived up to their aggressive ‘Bazball’ style with the bat.
Earlier, England veteran Stuart Broad took his first five-wicket haul in a Test at Lord’s for 10 years.
Broad reduced Ireland to 19-3, the seamer inflicting ducks on both Ireland captain Andy Balbirnie and Harry Tector.
Broad finished with 5-51 from 17 overs and left-arm spinner Jack Leach took 3-35 although debutant fast bowler Josh Tongue went wicketless.
‘In the moment’
“I was happy with how we bowled as a group,” Broad told the BBC.
“Conditions were fantastic first thing this morning and that’s what you want at Lord’s because you have to make the new ball count.”
He added, “When I got left out of the Caribbean last year, I made a promise to myself to not look too far ahead and just give everything to the game I’m playing in the moment. I want to enjoy whatever result comes my way and that has really helped me because it keeps me fresh.”
Ireland, in just their seventh Test and still searching for a first win at this level, were indebted to Paul Stirling for launching a recovery with a quickfire 30. Obdurate opener James McCollum top-scored with 36.
They struggled, however, to contain England, with fast bowler Josh Little, a star of the T20 Indian Premier League, rested ahead of their upcoming 50-over World Cup qualifying tournament in Zimbabwe
But debutant Fionn Hand did dismiss Crawley, the paceman clinging on to a caught and bowled chance off a checked drive at the second attempt.