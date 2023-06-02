Cricket

Duckett strengthens England’s grip after Broad strikes against Ireland

AFP
London
England's Stuart Broad celebrates after taking the wicket of Ireland's Paul Stirling during day 1 of the Test match between England and Ireland at the Lord's cricket ground in London, on 1 June 2023AFP

Ben Duckett’s dashing unbeaten fifty took England to within sight of a first-innings lead over Ireland on the opening day of their Ashes warm-up Test at Lord’s on Thursday.

England were 152-1 in reply to Ireland’s 172 all out at stumps in a Test being played over four days rather than the standard five.

Left-hander Duckett, in his first Test innings in England, was 60 not out.

England's Ben Duckett celebrates his half-century
AFP

Together with Zak Crawley (56), he shared an opening stand of 109 on a sunny afternoon at the ‘Home of Cricket’.

Crawley’s 50 came from a mere 39 balls and included 10 fours as England lived up to their aggressive ‘Bazball’ style with the bat.

Earlier, England veteran Stuart Broad took his first five-wicket haul in a Test at Lord’s for 10 years.

Broad reduced Ireland to 19-3, the seamer inflicting ducks on both Ireland captain Andy Balbirnie and Harry Tector.

Broad finished with 5-51 from 17 overs and left-arm spinner Jack Leach took 3-35 although debutant fast bowler Josh Tongue went wicketless.

‘In the moment’

“I was happy with how we bowled as a group,” Broad told the BBC.

“Conditions were fantastic first thing this morning and that’s what you want at Lord’s because you have to make the new ball count.”

England's Stuart Broad bowls the ball to Ireland's Paul Stirling
AFP

He added, “When I got left out of the Caribbean last year, I made a promise to myself to not look too far ahead and just give everything to the game I’m playing in the moment. I want to enjoy whatever result comes my way and that has really helped me because it keeps me fresh.”

Ireland, in just their seventh Test and still searching for a first win at this level, were indebted to Paul Stirling for launching a recovery with a quickfire 30. Obdurate opener James McCollum top-scored with 36.

They struggled, however, to contain England, with fast bowler Josh Little, a star of the T20 Indian Premier League, rested ahead of their upcoming 50-over World Cup qualifying tournament in Zimbabwe

But debutant Fionn Hand did dismiss Crawley, the paceman clinging on to a caught and bowled chance off a checked drive at the second attempt.

Read more from Cricket
Post Comment