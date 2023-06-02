Duckett strengthens England’s grip after Broad strikes against Ireland

Ben Duckett’s dashing unbeaten fifty took England to within sight of a first-innings lead over Ireland on the opening day of their Ashes warm-up Test at Lord’s on Thursday.

England were 152-1 in reply to Ireland’s 172 all out at stumps in a Test being played over four days rather than the standard five.

Left-hander Duckett, in his first Test innings in England, was 60 not out.