Najmul reinstated at BCB: Have cricketers accepted it too?

Asked for a reaction, CWAB president Mohammad Mithun told Prothom Alo, “We made our demand, the board gave a promise. Now the board has not kept it; that is entirely their problem.”

He added that since Najmul did not apologise, they have little to say on the matter. This raises the question: if that is the case, why did they adopt such a strict stance before, boycotting the BPL match?

Earlier, confusion arose over Najmul’s reinstatement when BCB media committee head Amzad Hossain contradicted it.

On 25 January, Najmul told Prothom Alo that the previous night’s board meeting had decided to reinstate him as head of the finance committee. But Amzad denied this to Prothom Alo, saying no such decision had been made, and repeated the same claim at a press conference after the board meeting.

Attempts to contact Amzad for explanation today, Monday, were unsuccessful as he did not answer his phone.