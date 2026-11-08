Sylhet Test: Taijul, Miraz strike, but West Indies take 98-run lead
West Indies scored 121 runs in 30 overs and lost two wickets in the first session of the fourth day of the Sylhet Test, extending their lead over Bangladesh to 98 runs.
At lunch, West Indies were 128 for 2 in their second innings. Bangladesh’s spinners took both wickets, with Taijul Islam dismissing Joshua Da Silva for 36 and Mehidy Hasan Miraz removing half-centurion Brandon King for 61.
West Indies began the day at 7 without loss, still 16 runs behind Bangladesh. They made a brisk start, reaching 56 without loss after 14 overs. By the end of the first hour, they had scored 59 runs without losing a wicket, taking their lead to 36.
King brought up his sixth half-century in Test cricket, having remained unbeaten on 81 in the second innings of the Mirpur Test. He reached 61 off 79 balls before Miraz ended his innings.
The off-spinner bowled outside the off stump, and the ball drifted as King moved forward to defend. It took the outside edge and was caught by Najmul Hossain Shanto at slip.
Earlier, Taijul had given Bangladesh their first breakthrough of the innings, trapping Da Silva lbw for 36. Taijul had gone wicketless in the second innings of the Mirpur Test and in the first innings of this match.
Hodge remained unbeaten on 30 at the end of the session, helping West Indies maintain their scoring rate. The visitors added 121 runs in the session at more than four runs an over.
Bangladesh had finished the third day with a 23-run first-innings lead, thanks to an unbeaten 242 from Towhid Hridoy. Bangladesh were all out for 386 in reply to West Indies’ first-innings total of 356.
Brief scores
West Indies: 356 and 128/2 (Brandon King 61, Joshua Da Silva 36, Hodge 30*; Mehidy Hasan Miraz 1/30, Taijul Islam 1/37).
Bangladesh: 386.
West Indies lead by 98 runs.