Sylhet Test: Taijul, Miraz strike, but West Indies take 98-run lead

The off-spinner bowled outside the off stump, and the ball drifted as King moved forward to defend. It took the outside edge and was caught by Najmul Hossain Shanto at slip.

Earlier, Taijul had given Bangladesh their first breakthrough of the innings, trapping Da Silva lbw for 36. Taijul had gone wicketless in the second innings of the Mirpur Test and in the first innings of this match.

Hodge remained unbeaten on 30 at the end of the session, helping West Indies maintain their scoring rate. The visitors added 121 runs in the session at more than four runs an over.