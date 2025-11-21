Starc takes seven as England rolled for 172 in Ashes opener

A venomous Mitchell Starc took 7-58 as England were sent packing for just 172 on day one of the first Ashes Test against Australia on Friday, leaving them with a mountain to climb.

Batting after captain Ben Stokes won the toss on a fine day at a packed Perth Stadium, the visitors had few answers to the 35-year-old wreaking ball.

His haul came off 12.5 overs with debutant Brendan Doggett chipping in with 2-27.

Harry Brook (52) and Ollie Pope (46) offered the only resistance as England crumbled after lunch.