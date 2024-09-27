Kiwis stumble at 22-2 after Kamindu’s 1,000-run milestone

The tourists then lost their openers inside nine overs, with Tom Latham caught on the fifth ball of the innings for two and Devon Conway dismissed for nine.

Kane Williamson (six) and Ajaz Patel (nought) will resume on Saturday.

Kamindu reached the 1,000-run milestone in 13 innings played since his debut at the same ground two years ago, equalling the record of Australian great Don Bradman.

Only two others -- England’s Herbert Sutcliffe and Everton Weekes of the West Indies -- have surpassed him, both reaching the landmark in 12 innings.

“Kamindu Mendis, obviously he has just taken off,” all-rounder and former captain Angelo Mathews told reporters.