Bangladesh U-19 clinch ACC Asia Cup title beating India
Bangladesh Under-19 proved their intention to “come all guns blazing” against India preciously right as they thrashed the mighty sub-continent opponents by 59 runs to retain the Asia Cup trophy at Dubai International Cricket Stadium Sunday.
Azizul Hakim Tamim-led Bangladesh were bowled out for just 198 runs in 49.1 overs but the low total couldn’t deter them. They clawed back strongly with the pacer Iqbal Hossain Emon (three wickets for 24 runs) leading India’s rout in bowling to dismiss them for 139 runs in 35.2 overs.
Hakim couldn’t do anything worthy with the willow in the most crucial game, a thing that was the reason behind Bangladesh’s meager total. But he amended with the bowling to scalp three wickets for eight runs.
No India batters could cross the 30 runs mark with the highest 26 coming from the willow of Indian captain Mohamed Amaan. Hardik Raj put some resistance towards the end but Hakim trapped him leg-before for 24.
Pace Al Fahad who snapped up 2-34, broke through with the wicket of Ayush Mhatre, removing him for just 1 before Maruf Mridha scalped the prized wicket of 13-year old wonder boy Vaibhav Suryavanshi.
Bihar youngster Vaibhav Suryavanshi, a left-hand top-order batter, has become the youngest player to earn an IPL deal, worth INR 1.10 crore (US$0.13 million approx.), from Rajasthan Royals (RR) a few days ago.
He justified his price tag by hitting the bowlers all corner of the park in the group phase but Mridha tamed him early in the innings of the grand finale for just 9, to leave India in 24-2 in fifth over.
Emon then came to the stage and sliced the middle order before Hakim cleaned up the tail to give Bangladesh a memorable victory.
Last year, Bangladesh clinched the maiden Asia Cup trophy, crushing the UAE by 195 runs.
But after being put into bat first, Bangladesh failed to prop up their game against a mighty Indian attack.
Openers Zawad Abrar (20) and Kalam Siddiki (1) were dismissed cheaply to leave the side 41-2 but Bangladesh fell into deep trouble when off-spinner Kiron Chormale got the better of skipper Azizul Hakim Tamim.
The inform skipper was out for just 16 as Bangladesh were reduced to 66-3 in 18.4 overs.
Rizan Hossain was the top-scorer for the side with 47 while Shihab James made 40.
The duo steadied the ship with a 62-run partnership for the fourth wicket but the resistance didn’t last long as offspinner Ayush Mharte broke through with the wicket of James.
Legspinner KP Karthikeya removed Debashis Deba for 1 before left-arm spinner Hardik Raj claimed the wicket of Rizan to further push back Bangladesh.
Farid Hasan, who made 39, then helped the side reach close to 200-run mark. Bangladesh, however, expected that this total would be handy given the slow nature of the wicket.
Yudhjit Guha, Hardik Raj and Chetan Sharma grabbed two wickets apiece for India.