Bangladesh U-19 clinch ACC Asia Cup title beating India

Bangladesh Under-19 proved their intention to “come all guns blazing” against India preciously right as they thrashed the mighty sub-continent opponents by 59 runs to retain the Asia Cup trophy at Dubai International Cricket Stadium Sunday.

Azizul Hakim Tamim-led Bangladesh were bowled out for just 198 runs in 49.1 overs but the low total couldn’t deter them. They clawed back strongly with the pacer Iqbal Hossain Emon (three wickets for 24 runs) leading India’s rout in bowling to dismiss them for 139 runs in 35.2 overs.

Hakim couldn’t do anything worthy with the willow in the most crucial game, a thing that was the reason behind Bangladesh’s meager total. But he amended with the bowling to scalp three wickets for eight runs.