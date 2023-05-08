All-round Saif helps Sheikh Jamal pip Prime Bank

Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club emerged victorious over Prime Bank Cricket Club by 13 runs in a closely contested Super League match of the Dhaka Premier League (DPL) at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on Sunday, reports news agency UNB.

Sent to bat, Sheikh Jamal posted 276-6 thanks to opener Saif Hasan’s 83 off 102 balls, which included three fours and five sixes.

In reply, youngsters Prantik Nawrose Nabil and Shahadat Hossain made 75 and 66 respectively but couldn’t take their team over the line as Prime Bank got bundled out for 263 in 49.2 overs.