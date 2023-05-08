All-round Saif helps Sheikh Jamal pip Prime Bank

Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club emerged victorious over Prime Bank Cricket Club by 13 runs in a closely contested Super League match of the Dhaka Premier League (DPL) at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on Sunday, reports news agency UNB.
Sent to bat, Sheikh Jamal posted 276-6 thanks to opener Saif Hasan’s 83 off 102 balls, which included three fours and five sixes.
In reply, youngsters Prantik Nawrose Nabil and Shahadat Hossain made 75 and 66 respectively but couldn’t take their team over the line as Prime Bank got bundled out for 263 in 49.2 overs.
Sheikh Jamal started steadily with openers Saif and Shykat Ali putting on a 63-run partnership. Saif was the standout batter for his team, while Fazle Mahmud (36) and Nurul Hasan (53) also made valuable contributions to take the team to a fighting total.
For Prime Bank, Kashif Bhatti was the pick of the bowlers, taking three wickets for just 23 runs in his 10 overs.
In reply, Prime Bank Cricket Club got off to a poor start, losing two top order batters early in the innings.
However, Shahadat steadied the ship with a half-century and was well-supported by Prantik.
Al-Amin (36) and Mahedi Hasan (35) also made decent contributions with the bat. Still, Prime Bank fell short by 13 runs.
Saif also chipped in with the ball for Sheikh Jamal, taking 2-26 in his seven overs. Shafiqul Islam also bowled well, taking three wickets for 44 runs in his six overs.
In the other Super League matches on the day, Abahani Limited and Mohammedan Sporting Club won their respective matches against Legends of Rupganj and Gazi Group Cricketers by four wickets and 20 runs, respectively.
Ripon Mondol bagged four wickets for Abahani and won the player of the match award. For Mohammedan, Mahmudullah was the performer of the match with a 95-ball 71.