Tanzid makes history as Bangladesh dominate first Australia Test

Tanzid Hasan became the first Bangladeshi to score a Test century in Australia as the visitors dominated to reach 351-6 at stumps on the second day of the first Test in Darwin on Friday.

Inspired by a superb 101 by opener Tanzid and an entertaining 84 from captain Najmul Hossain Shanto, Bangladesh lead the hosts by 153 runs with four wickets in hand.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz was not-out 32 at the close after being dropped by Cameron Green on the last ball of the day, with Hasan Mahmud alongside him on 13 after a gritty 40-run partnership.