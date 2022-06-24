Mahmudullah eyes series wins in ODI and T20I

Bangladesh Twenty20 captain Mahmudullah hopes to win the 50-over and the 20-over series against West Indies, just like they did in their previous visit to the Caribbean islands.

In 2018, Bangladesh got clean-swept 0-2 in the Test series but bounced back and won the One-Day International (ODI) and T20 International series against West Indies by an identical 2-1 margin.

Mahmudullah, before boarding a flight to West Indies with Afif Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Mahedi Hasan and Munim Shahriar, said that the team will take inspiration from the results they achieved four years back.