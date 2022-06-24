Mahmudullah eyes series wins in ODI and T20I

“Our target is to win the series. In Shaa Allah, we will try to play good cricket. We have a very well balanced side. This will be a good series,” Mahmudullah told reporters at the Hazrat Shajalal International Airport in Dhaka.
“They are a very good ODI and T20 side. We will definitely have to play good cricket. It will definitely be challenging to play in their condition. The last time we went there, we played good cricket and won the series. Insha Allah, this time too we will try to win the series,” he added
The flight carrying Mahmudullah and co. will make stops in Sylhet and the UK before arriving in Saint Lucia. Pacer Taskin Ahmed will board a separate flight in the evening.
The Test team members are already in West Indies.
Bangladesh will begin the second and final Test against West Indies on Friday. The Test series will be followed by a three-match T20 series which will be played on 2, 3 and 7 July respectively.
The three ODIs will take place on 10, 13 and 16 July.