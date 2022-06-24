Cricket

Bangladesh v West Indies

Mahmudullah eyes series wins in ODI and T20I

Sports Correspondent
Dhaka
Bangladesh Twenty20 International captain Mahmudullah
Bangladesh Twenty20 captain Mahmudullah hopes to win the 50-over and the 20-over series against West Indies, just like they did in their previous visit to the Caribbean islands.

In 2018, Bangladesh got clean-swept 0-2 in the Test series but bounced back and won the One-Day International (ODI) and T20 International series against West Indies by an identical 2-1 margin.

Mahmudullah, before boarding a flight to West Indies with Afif Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Mahedi Hasan and Munim Shahriar, said that the team will take inspiration from the results they achieved four years back.

“Our target is to win the series. In Shaa Allah, we will try to play good cricket. We have a very well balanced side. This will be a good series,” Mahmudullah told reporters at the Hazrat Shajalal International Airport in Dhaka.

“They are a very good ODI and T20 side. We will definitely have to play good cricket. It will definitely be challenging to play in their condition. The last time we went there, we played good cricket and won the series. Insha Allah, this time too we will try to win the series,” he added

The flight carrying Mahmudullah and co. will make stops in Sylhet and the UK before arriving in Saint Lucia. Pacer Taskin Ahmed will board a separate flight in the evening.

The Test team members are already in West Indies.

Bangladesh will begin the second and final Test against West Indies on Friday. The Test series will be followed by a three-match T20 series which will be played on 2, 3 and 7 July respectively.

The three ODIs will take place on 10, 13 and 16 July.

