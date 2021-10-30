India find themselves in must-win territory against Kiwis

Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah would be required to up their game if India wants to show a good performance with the ball against New Zealand. Ravindra Jadeja and Varun Chakravarthy are likely to be persisted with for the game against New Zealand and it needs to be seen whether Ravichandran Ashwin finds a place for himself or not.

Talking about New Zealand, the batting outfit needs to rise to the occasion and back the bowling up. Kane Williamson also needs to find form if the BlackCaps want to leave a mark in this World Cup.

The bowling almost bailed the Kiwis out against Pakistan, however, it needs to be seen whether Adam Milne now comes back into the lineup to further boost the fast-bowling arsenal.