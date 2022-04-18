Miller's 94 powers Gujarat to sensational win over Chennai

South Africa's David Miller smashed an unbeaten 94 to lead Gujarat Titans to a thrilling three-wicket victory over holders Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League on Sunday.

Chasing 170 for victory, Gujarat slipped to 48-4. But Miller put on an attacking 70-run sixth stand with Afghanistan's Rashid Khan (40) and propelled his team to their target with one ball to spare in the second match of the day in Pune.

Rashid, an ace leg-spinner who stood in as captain in place of injured Hardik Pandya, smashed three sixes and a four off Chris Jordan in a 25-run 18th over.

Rashid fell after his 21-ball blitz but Miller completed the job, taking 13 runs in a dramatic final over from Jordan.