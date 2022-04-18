Miller's 94 powers Gujarat to sensational win over Chennai

Miller hit a six after two dot balls, was caught at short thirdman only for the delivery to be called no ball for height, and then hit a four and finished the match off with a two.
He struck eight fours and six sixes in his 51-ball knock.
Gujarat, one of the two new franchises in the expanded 10-team IPL, consolidated their position at the top with five wins from six matches. Chennai slipped to five losses in six games.
Ruturaj Gaikwad's 73 went in vain after the opener guided Chennai to 169 for five.
He put on a 92-run third-wicket stand with Ambati Rayudu, who hit 46, after the wickets of Robin Uthappa and Moeen Ali.
Skipper Ravindra Jadeja, who took over the captaincy ahead of the season after Mahendra Singh Dhoni stepped down, provided a late blitz with his unbeaten 12-ball 22, but Miller's knock overshadowed every other innings in the match.