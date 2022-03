Quinton departed after making 12 off eight balls. His opening partner Janneman Malan is still going strong at the other unbeaten on 30 off 37 balls.

Kyle Verryenne replaced Quinton at the middle and was not out on one as South Africa reached 50-1 after eight overs.

Earlier, the hosts won the toss and sent Bangladesh to bowl first for the first time in the series. The series is currently all square at 1-1.