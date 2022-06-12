Mitchell stars for New Zealand as England eye second Test fightback

Daryl Mitchell hit a sublime 190 as New Zealand amassed 553 before England started to fight back on a free-scoring second day of the second Test at Trent Bridge.

Taking advantage of a docile pitch and lacklustre England bowling, Mitchell pummelled his way to his highest Test score.

Tom Blundell joined the run spree with 106 in a 236-run fifth wicket partnership with Mitchell.

New Zealand Test debutant Michael Bracewell scoring a brisk 49 as New Zealand took control in their bid to level the three-Test series after losing the opener at Lord’s by five wickets.