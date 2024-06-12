Rizwan, Babar keep Pakistan alive at T20 World Cup

A stunning super-over humiliation at the hands of the United States was followed by a six-run loss to bitter rivals India in a game where they failed to chase down a modest 120-run target.

Tuesday's win at the same Nassau County International Stadium where they came up short against India may still not be enough to secure a place in the second round Super Eights.

Pakistan have two points with one game left while India and the United States both have four points from two wins apiece and remain favourites to progress to the next stage.

"We needed this win," said Babar, who explained that Pakistan had been keen to reach their target within 14 overs to overhaul the USA's better run-rate.

"It was in our minds to win before 14 overs but the pitch made it difficult."

Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Amir, who was named man of the match for his 2-13 off four overs, added: "That was a much-needed win to be honest. One more win and who knows?"

Despite the loss, Canada, with two points from three games, are still in the hunt for a Super Eights spot.

Dilon Heyliger took two of the Pakistan wickets to fall, dismissing recalled opener Saim Ayub for six and claiming the prized wicket of Babar, both men caught behind.

Earlier, Pakistan restricted Canada to 106-7 despite opener Aaron Johnson hitting his sixth international fifty.

Johnson demonstrated his attacking intent from the start, cracking successive boundaries off the first two balls he faced from Shaheen Shah Afridi.

