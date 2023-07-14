Bangladesh chase 155 in the first T20 against Afghanistan

Nabi, who hit six fours and a six, did the repair job with Najibullah (run-a-ball 23) as the pair added 35 off 37 balls. That gave a good launching pad for Azmatullah Omarzai who scored 33 off just 18 balls.

Omarzai struck four sixes and two of them against Shakib al Hasan in the penultimate over but the latter had the last laugh as he got rid of the dangerous batter in the last ball of the over.

But Afghanistan could add 11 more runs in the last over and their late blitz saw 53 runs in the last four overs.

Skipper Shakib got two wickets while Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Mustafizur Rahman got one wicket apiece.