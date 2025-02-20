Nahid Rana creates a buzz as Bangladesh to face India

Fast bowler Nahid Rana became the centre of all attraction as Bangladesh gear up to take on India in their Champions Trophy opener Thursday at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

His raw pace, his ability to bowl at 150 kmh effortlessly, made him the new poster boy of country’s cricket.

As Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto Wednesday addressed the media in Dubai ahead of their first game, most of the questions he faced, especially from the overseas journalists, were about Nahid Rana.