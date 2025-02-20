Champions Trophy
Nahid Rana creates a buzz as Bangladesh to face India
Fast bowler Nahid Rana became the centre of all attraction as Bangladesh gear up to take on India in their Champions Trophy opener Thursday at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
His raw pace, his ability to bowl at 150 kmh effortlessly, made him the new poster boy of country’s cricket.
As Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto Wednesday addressed the media in Dubai ahead of their first game, most of the questions he faced, especially from the overseas journalists, were about Nahid Rana.
As Nahid is going to play his first ICC event, all eyes will be on him but captain Najmul Hossain Shanto believes the young fast bowler has the ability to be unfazed by pressure.
“In the last few matches he bowled really well and bowled fast, as you mentioned. And when we see in the ground bowling like this, it helps our whole bowling unit,” Shanto said.
“And it motivates us how we can give the opponent a lot of challenges. So that is one thing I really like.”
Shanto wants Nahid to stay fit. “What I want for him is he needs to stay fit so that he can continue his bowling form.”
“I hope he will continue. We have got another two-three fast bowlers as well. We have a good bowling unit, so I hope they will continue their form,” Shanto said.
Nahid’s inclusion made Bangladesh’s fast bowling department complete. With the likes of Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahma, Tanzim Hasan Sakib already making the attack potent, Nahid’s inclusion brought up the aggressive mode that could tear apart any opponents in any condition.
While Bangladesh always struggled with the seam attack, the rise of this pace bowling department caught a huge amount of attention.
Shanto also thanked Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) for helping the pace bowling department’s rise by taking various initiatives.
“I think the important thing is the wicket and the ball has been changed in our first class cricket,” he said.
“We play with the Duke ball, so the fast bowlers wanted to bowl a lot of overs and we got a little bit charged.”
“And obviously there are a few local coaches and obviously overseas coaches are there. They helped and motivated the fast bowlers,” Shanto said.
“That is one thing, the ball has changed and the wicket and thanks to BCB the way they think about our fast bowlers. So that’s the reason for the rejuvenation of our fast bowlers,” he said.
Shanto expects Nahid to come all guns blazing against India in Thursday’s match.
“Recently he played one Test match against them, so he had that little bit of experience, but he has to deliver tomorrow,” Shanto said.
“What I see in him, he is not someone looking up at the opponent a lot. He just thinks about how he is executing his plan.”
“So, I hope, if he plays tomorrow, he will execute his plan and
try to do well for the team,” he concluded.