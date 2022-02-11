Moeen powers Comilla to crushing win against Khulna

A six-laden knock of Moeen Ali anchored Comilla Victorians to an emphatic 65-run win against Khulna Tigers today at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.

Moeen clobbered nine towering sixes and one four for his 35 ball-75 as Comilla posted a mammoth 188-6 before his 2-20 was instrumental in bowling Khulna out for 123 in 19.3 overs.

The win helped Comilla regain the top spot with 13 points from 9 matches but Fortune Barishal who would take on Minister Group Dhaka later this night could topple them if they win the game.