Moeen powers Comilla to crushing win against Khulna

Liton paved the platform for Moeen carnage, plundering a brutal 17 ball-41, that studded with four fours and three sixes. Liton’s free flowing batting kept Comilla on track despite they lost another opener Mahmudul Hasan Joy for just 11.
Thisara Perera ended Liton’s storm and Syed Khaled removed captain Imrul Kayes to put a brake on Comilla. However Faf du Plessis and Moeen brought the side back in contention with contrasting approach. While du Plessis went comparatively slowly, Moeen came up with marauding batting, making the bowlers disarray.
Their approach of caution and aggression served them well as they shared 83-run for the fourth wicket before du Plessis was undone by a short ball of Soumya Sarkar. Plessis struck three fours and one six for his 38 off 36.
Moeen however kept charging the bowlers and was out in the penultimate over by Thisara Perera, who was the most successful bowler for Khulna with 2-28 from three overs.
Fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman struck twice in consecutive deliveries, taking the wicket of Andre Fletcher (16) and Rony Talukdar for duck to jolt the innings. Khulna never recovered from that shaky start as they lost wickets at regular intervals.
After Mustafizur’s strike, Moeen took the crucial scalp of Somuya Sarkar (22) and Yasir Ali (18), both of whom were in form.
Abu Haider Rony who claimed 3-19 to be the most successful bowler for Comilla cleaned up Khulna’s tail in a gem of pace bowling before getting rid of Thisara Perera who top-scored for the side with 26 off 23.
Despite the defeat, Khulna who had 8 points from 9 matches have still a hope to make it playoff but they have to overcome many equations to materialize the things.