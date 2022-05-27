Mominul feels sorry for Mushfiq, Liton

Bangladesh Test skipper Mominul Haque is feeling sorry for Mushfiqur Rahim and Liton Das after their efforts with the bat went in vain in the Dhaka Test, which the hosts lost to Sri Lanka by 10 wickets on Friday.

Mushfiq struck a brilliant 175 not out and Liton made 141 in the first innings to rescue the team from 24-5.

Mushfiq missed out in the second innings, scoring 23, while Liton made 52 in testing circumstances. But their efforts weren’t enough to make up for the failures of the other batters.