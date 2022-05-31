Mominul no longer wants to be Test captain

Mominul Haque has informed Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Nazmul Hasan that he no longer wants to be the captain of the Test team.

He said this during a meeting with Nazmul at the BCB president’s residence in Dhaka on Tuesday. After the meeting, Mominul spoke to the media and said that failure to contribute with the bat is the main reason for his decision to relinquish captaincy.

“I am failing to contribute for the team as a captain. I feel that now it’s time to give the captaincy to someone else. I have said what I had to say, now the decision is up to them (BCB).”