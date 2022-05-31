Shakib could replace Mominul as captain

The BCB, however, is leaving the decision up to Mominul as they have named him as the skipper for Bangladesh’s forthcoming tour to the West Indies. Mominul will sit in a meeting with BCB president Nazmul Hasan before the team leaves for the Caribbean islands. In that meeting, Mominul will say if he wants to continue as captain or let go of the leadership duty.

If he decided to quit the role, Shakib will be named captain in the red-ball format. The all-rounder has reportedly had preliminary talks with the board about returning as captain and has agreed to reprise the role.

If Mominul decides to carry on as captain, the West Indies tour will be the “lifeline” of his captaincy tenure. If Mominul performs well as a leader and a batsman, his captaincy would continue. Otherwise, the board is likely to take matters into their own hands and remove him from captaincy.