Mominul seeks Fahim's assistance to snap lean batting streak

Bangladesh Test captain Mominul Haque has sought the assistance of veteran coach Nazmul Abedeen Fahim, former head coach of Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protishtan (BKSP), to snap the bad patch, which has been persistent for sometimes now, reports BSS.

Mominul’s lean batting streak was extended to seventh straight single digit figure when he failed to get past more than 9 runs in the three innings against Sri Lanka recently.

If the last 15 innings is taken into consideration, he scored over 10 runs for just three times. Such a lean batting form also affected his captaincy as he failed to show any innovation on the field when Bangladesh were put in to pressurised situation.