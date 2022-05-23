Mominul sees great opportunity to beat Sri Lanka in Dhaka

Bangladesh captain Mominul Haque sensed a victory in the second Test against Sri Lanka at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka, given their track record and condition here, reports BSS.

Moreover, their domination in the drawn first Test in Chattogram gave the side an additional confidence, according to Mominul.

Bangladesh spinners led by Taijul Islam raised a hope of unlikely victory in the first when they reduced Sri Lanka to 161-6 about halfway through the middle session. Sri Lanka's lead just 93 runs by then but Niroshan Dickwella and Dinesh Chandimal saved the day for Sri Lanka by salving draw.