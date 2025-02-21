Afghanistan will ignore cricket boycott calls, says skipper Shahidi

Afghanistan skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi on Thursday said calls from other nations for a boycott of their Champions Trophy matches because of the treatment of women by the ruling Taliban will not affect his team.

Afghanistan open their Group B campaign in the eight-team event against South Africa in Karachi on Friday.

Last month South Africa Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie backed demands from British politicians for a playing boycott of Afghanistan.

The England and Wales Cricket Board resisted the demand to boycott their Champions Trophy group game, but said they would not schedule a bilateral series against Afghanistan.